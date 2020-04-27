File photo: Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara during Ranji Trophy final match against Bengal in Rajkot Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The three umpires, who officiated in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final, have hailed the use of limited DRS in the summit clash.

While Saurashtra lifted their maiden Ranji Trophy title defeating Bengal, the final also became the first-ever in the history of the tournament where the limited DRS was used.

However, Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge - two key elements of the system used in international cricket, were not available in the "limited DRS".

S Ravi, K N Ananthapadmanabhan and Yashwant Barde (replaced Shamshuddin 3rd day onwards) were a part of the team of the match officials which officiated in what turned out to be the last match before the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, the trio shared their experience of covering the Ranji Trophy final.

"It was a welcome move to use limited DRS," the trio said.

"I looked at it in a positive way when the decision was overturned using the technology," said Barde, while speaking about the introduction of the limited DRS.

Ananthapadmanabhan, meanwhile, revealed how the presence of Ravi and CShamshuddin helped the matters.

"It helped that S Ravi and C Shamshuddin, who have had the experience of officiating in the international games where the DRS was used, were a part of the PCT for the final."

"We were in Rajkot two days prior to the Ranji Trophy final and the two briefed us about the kind of decisions that can be referred, what we should be doing and what can be the reviews that can come under the DRS."

Ravi, who had officiated in the first-ever pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh, meanwhile, highlighted what was the chat between him and his colleagues before the limited DRS came into effect in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

"We discussed the processes and protocols that we are going to follow during the match. As part of our pre-match preparations, we had a chat with the director about the tools which were available for the games."

"We also had a discussion with the captain and managers of the teams and explained to them what we are going to do (in regards with the limited DRS) in the match. Captains and the managers of both the teams had a few queries which were addressed to their satisfaction.

Barde had officiated in the semi-final between Bengal and Karnataka at the Eden Gardens and also came in as a replacement for the finals due to an unfortunate injury to Shamshuddin on the opening day. Barde who had gone back after the semi-finals had to rush to Rajkot.