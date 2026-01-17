U19 World Cup: India, Bangladesh captains refuse handshake at toss

BCB says moment was unintentional, stresses commitment to spirit of cricket
India Under-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar, who stood in for the unwell Azizul Hakim, did not exchange handshakes during the toss of their Group A match at the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday, drawing attention at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
The toss was delayed by more than 15 minutes due to light drizzle. When play preparations resumed, neither Mhatre nor Abrar initiated the customary pre-match greeting. After Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first, both players completed their interviews and returned to their respective dressing rooms.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later clarified that the missed handshake was not deliberate. In a statement, the board said the incident was the result of a brief lapse in concentration.
“Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team,” the BCB said. “The absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional. There was no intention to show disrespect or disregard towards the opposition.”
The board added that it had addressed the matter internally and reminded players of their responsibility to uphold sportsmanship and respect at all levels of the game.
“Maintaining the spirit of cricket is a core value for representing Bangladesh,” the statement said, stressing that players have been advised to ensure courtesy and mutual respect in all interactions.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued a comment on the incident.
The lack of handshakes has become a sensitive issue in international cricket in recent years. Matches involving India and Pakistan across several tournaments have seen similar scenes, largely due to strained political relations between the two countries. Players from the two sides did not shake hands at events such as the men’s Asia Cup, the women’s ODI World Cup, the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup.
Relations between India and Bangladesh have also faced strain in recent months. The BCCI recently instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2026 season. In response, the BCB declined to send its national team to India for matches scheduled during the 2026 T20 World Cup, a situation that remains unresolved with the ICC.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox