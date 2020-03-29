Hanuma Vihari Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari has said he is utilising the time he has got during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in trying to improve his fitness. Vihari had last played for India in their second Test against New Zealand that ended on March 2.

He, like teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, was expected to play in the English County circuit this year which he hopes goes through considering the coronavirus pandemic bringing the global cricket calendar to a halt.

The Central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in order to deal with the pandemic.

“Mentally, I am trying hard to keep myself positive and busy. My challenge is: there is no cricket for the next three to four months,” Vihari said in a interview.

“I do have a summer to look forward to having signed with a team in the English County Championship, where my contract starts from late August. Fingers crossed about that. I am going to use this time to focus on my fitness, sharpen my skills for county cricket as well as for the Australia tour in late 2020.”

Vihari said that he is watching videos of the 2005 Ashes on loop to battle boredom.

“A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour - you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down,” he said.

“I know boredom will set in easily, but I have a solution for that: watching the 2005 Ashes on video. It is my favourite. I have lost count of how many times I have watched it.”