Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Jason Holder of West Indies set the field against South Africa Image Credit: AP

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard exuded cautious optimism after his team defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the opening T20, with the batters clicking after a long time.

West Indies batting had let them down in the two-match Test series at St Lucia, with the hosts losing the opening Test by an innings and 63 runs and suffering a 158-run debacle in the second Test at the hands of the Proteas.

In all the four Test innings, West Indies were unable to cross the 200-run mark, with their lowest being 97 in the first innings of the opening Test, which ended within three days.

“Winning the game with five overs to spare and wickets in hand I think that’s a start for us. But it’s just one game of a five-match series so we can’t get too much ahead of ourselves,” said skipper Pollard after the big win.