Kolkata: There is never quite a dull moment in Indian cricket. While Virat Kohli & Co have just finished their World Test Championship final in England, a second team led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will be leaving for Sri Lanka on Monday to play two white ball series there.
A 20-member Indian squad, comprising of some of the senior pros who are not on England tour alongwith the Gen Next of Indian talent like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya are part of the tour party.
Rahul Dravid, who had for long played a big role in grooming the pipeline of talent in Indian cricket during his association with India 'A' and Under-19 India squad, will be the Head Coach for the assignment.
The squad will play three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, starting from July 13. However, the will be leaving on June 28 to complete their quarantine in the island country before getting down to practice.
The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. The T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.