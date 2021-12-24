It was wonderful to bowl alongside you, says India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble

Comrades-in-arms: Harbhajan Singh (left) had been a consummate teamman, says Sachin Tendulkar in his tribute of the retired cricketer. Image Credit: AP file

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket fraternity in sending best wishes to off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The Master Blaster wrote a profound message for the spinner, saying he will never be able to forget the memories he created on the field.

Tendulkar said he can’t forget the memories that the two of them created when playing for the senior national team together.

“What a wonderful and fulfilling career, Bhajji! I first met you at India nets in ‘95-over the years, we have been part of wonderful memories. You have been a great team man, playing with all your heart,” Tendulkar wrote in a Twitter post.

“Both on the field and off it- it is always fun to have you as a part of any team. I cannot forget all the moments of laughter. You have done your best for India in your long career, we are all very proud of you. Wishing you happiness and success in the ‘doosra’ phase of your career,” he said.

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble, who is the highest wicket-taker for India, also wished Harbhajan for his tremendous career.

“Congratulations Bhajji on a great career. It was wonderful to bowl alongside you. Created a lot of good memories on the field. Have a fantastic second innings partner. Best wishes to you and family,” Kumble wrote on Twitter.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you. Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

NCA chief and former India batsman VVS Laxman also extended his good wishes. “Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman, and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!”

Former India player Suresh Raina shared his emotion on Twitter, saying, “Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished, @harbhajan_singh paaji wishing you all the best for your future.”

Left-arm spinner Kuldip Yadav wished Harbhajan on Koo. “A legend of the game and a match-winner for our country, Thank you Harbhajan Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes.”