I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, decorated off-spinner says

Harbhajan Singh turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders last in the IPL 2021 season. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The 41-year old represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively, and he was also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 3,569 runs with two centuries and nine fifties.

Harbhajan, who became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket - against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001 - took to social media to announce his retirement.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public, In my mind, I retired earlier but I am making the announcement today. My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field, wearing the India jersey,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old was part of India’s historic T20 World Cup win in 2007, and ODI World Cup in 2011. The legendary off-spinner last played for India on March 3, 2016, against the UAE in the T20 World Cup.