Dubai: The quarter-finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Motera from January 26 have undergone their COVID-19 tests and ended their brief quarantine period. They will begin practice from Sunday.
The teams that have qualified for the knockouts are Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Baroda, Bihar and Rajasthan.
While Baroda and Himachal Pradesh, who played their league games in Vadodara were the first to arrive, the other teams arrived soon after.
The players underwent COVID-19 tests on arrival and all have been cleared.
“They will begin full practice sessions from Sunday as they have ended their brief quarantine period,” an official said.
Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarter-final while Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final on January 26.
On January 27, Haryana will play Baroda in the third quarter-final. Their match will be followed by Bihar v Rajasthan.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts will be the first competitive matches to be played at the revamped Motera Stadium.