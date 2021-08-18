Australia's Steve Smith Image Credit: Reuters

Top Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Aaron Finch could be seen in action in the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November after showing quick recoveries from the injuries they suffered earlier this year.

While Smith, who is recovering from an elbow injury suffered during the IPL in India, has started batting in the nets at the New South Wales training ground, Finch, the Australian limited-overs captain, who is currently recovering from a knee surgery, is also optimistic about his chances of playing in the T20 World Cup.

Smith, who had to miss the recent West Indies and Bangladesh tours had earlier said that he would like to prioritise the Ashes over the T20 World Cup if he was forced into choosing. But, now it seems he might want to play in the UAE following reports that he is already spending time at the wicket.

“Rehab for Smith seems to be going really well. I know that he’s been building up his batting time over the last couple of weeks - I know that would have been difficult to have a time limit on his net times,” Finch said. “From all reports he’s been really strict with that, making sure he doesn’t overdo his elbow so it hinders his rehab. He’s going really well. The last time I spoke to him he wasn’t having any pain batting so that was a real positive. He’s going to be such an important part of our campaign.

“I’m confident of myself being fit for the World Cup. It will be come down to pretty minimal match practice which I think being older and being around for quite a while plays into my hands a bit, having previously recovered from some injuries where you don’t have a lot of lead time into a series. I think that will help me. The surgery went as well as it could have and I’m walking around with no pain, which is the most important thing at this stage.”