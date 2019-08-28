England all-rounder became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer after heroics

Ben Stokes Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: England all-rounder Ben Stokes took the sporting world by storm after his unbeaten 135 helped England chase down 359 against Australia to level the series 1-1 and keep their campaign alive in the Ashes.

Stokes heroics in the third Test of the series became the talk of the town and he became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer Taylor Swift for a short time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted a Chartr's data -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation, on their official Instagram account and said: "For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift".

Meanwhile, the ICC also took a cheeky dig at the popular american singer saying: "There's no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time.