Lahore: After a long gap of more than 10 years, Test cricket is set to make a comeback in Pakistan as Sri Lanka have agreed to play a two-match series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

The first Test will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi between December 11-15, while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi between December 19 and 23. The series was confirmed on Thursday after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) gave the green light to fulfil their Future Tours Programme.

“This is fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world. We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB’s efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and younger generation,” PCB Director Zakir Khan said in an official statement.

SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva also confirmed the development and said: “We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket.”

“We also believe all cricket playing countries should host international cricket at home and in this relation we are happy to play our part in complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, which not only has a proud history but has been one of our biggest supporters in our early days as a cricket nation,” he added.