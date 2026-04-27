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Sreesanth blocks Harbhajan, claims he earned millions from Slapgate ad: “I can forgive but not forget”

Sreesanth says Harbhajan made crores from ‘Slapgate’ ad and calls truce an act

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Sreesanth vs Harbhajan: old wounds reopen
Sreesanth vs Harbhajan: old wounds reopen
PTI and AFP (enhanced)

Former Indian World cup winning fast bowler Sreesanth has once again brought the 2008 “Slapgate” controversy back into the spotlight, this time with a strong personal stance against former India teammate Harbhajan Singh.

In an interview with Mathrubhumi, where he spoke in Malayalam, Sreesanth revealed that he has cut all ties with Harbhajan and even blocked him on Instagram. The pacer claimed that despite appearing cordial in public over the years, the relationship was never genuine.

“From the time we played together until now, it was all just acting,” Sreesanth said, making it clear that any signs of reconciliation were not real.

The latest fallout stems from a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan Singh, which reportedly referenced the infamous 2008 incident. Sreesanth alleged that the former spinner earned a significant amount, somewhere between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore (about 10 million rupees), from the campaign.

What has upset him more is what followed.

According to Sreesanth, Harbhajan personally reached out and asked him to promote the same advertisement on social media. He described the request as insensitive and refused outright.

“I can forgive, but I will not forget,” Sreesanth said, adding that forgetting such incidents only allows them to be repeated. He pointed to this episode as an example of that.

He also questioned Harbhajan’s public image, accusing him of saying the right things in interviews while acting differently behind the scenes. Sreesanth referred to instances where Harbhajan spoke about regret and even mentioned his family in conversations with fellow cricketers, suggesting it was part of maintaining a certain image.

The original incident dates back to IPL 2008, when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab during the post match handshake. The act led to a season long ban for Harbhajan and became one of the most controversial moments in IPL history.

Years later, while it seemed like both had moved on, Sreesanth’s latest remarks suggest the wounds never really healed.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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