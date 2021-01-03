Dubai: Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president and former India skipper, has tested negative for COVID-19 and is resting well following his heart scare on Saturday.
Ganguly, 48, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday afternoon after complaints of chest pain and underwent angioplasty after a “mild” heart attack. He is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.
He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
The doctors said that Saturday night was “uneventful” and Ganguly “slept well”.
The BCCI President had breakfast and tea in the morning and routine electrocardiogram (ECG) test done at 10am produced “satisfactory” results.
“Medical board will meet tomorrow and discuss regarding further treatment plan,” said the hospital in its statement.
Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital at around 1pm.
“He underwent angiography and angioplasty. He is now stable. There are multiple issues for cardiac attack. He will be able to join his daily activities soon,” said Saroj Mondal, head of the medical team treating Ganguly.
Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Gangulys condition again on Monday.