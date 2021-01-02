Former Indian captain, now 48, complained of chest pain while working out in his gym

News of Sourav Ganguly taking ill has sent the local media circles in a tizzy. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain and president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), suffered a minor heart attack on Saturday morning and was rushed to Woodlands Hospital. The former star who is a cultural icon in the City of Joy, complained of chest pains and had to undergo a ''minor angioplasty',' according to hospital spokesperson.

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone an angioplasty and he is completely stable now," doctor Saroj Mandal told reporters outside the hospital, where crowds had gathered after hearing the news about 'Dada,' as he is known in the cricketing fraternity.

A medical team comprising five doctors has been set up to monitor his condition.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, said he had spoken to Ganguly's family, and he was stable and "responding well to the treatment".

Ganguly was working out at the gymnasium, located in the ground floor of his south Kolkata residence, when he had a 'blackout.' The 48-year-old is reported to have recovered himself and called up the family doctor, who advised immediate hospitalisation.

''Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads,'' Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of the hospital had earlier said in a statement.

''Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti-platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now,'' the statement added.