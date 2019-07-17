Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with England's Ben Stokes outside 10 Downing Street as England players arrive for a reception in London on July 15, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

London: England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes could be awarded a knighthood, if Prime Ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are to be believed. The pair was asked during a debate on Monday if they would give Stokes a knighthood if either of them replaced current incumbent Theresa May as British Prime Minister.

The answers came in a series of rapid fire questions of yes or no answers at the end of a debate hosted by The Sun and talkRadio. Johnson, who is regarded as the frontrunner for the role, said "I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms. Yes is the answer, absolutely".

When the question was put to Hunt, he replied succinctly: "Of course". The England team that won the World Cup have been commended not just for their entertaining approach to the game, particularly batting, but also for their diversity. Stokes himself was born in New Zealand and his father - Ged Stokes - has represented the country in rugby.

England captain Eoin Morgan, a former Ireland player, had said that it was not just the luck of an Irishman on their side but Allah too. Prime Minister Theresa May praised the squad for encapsulating modern Britain when they met her at 10 Downing Street on Monday. "The final was not just cricket at its best but sport at its best - courage, character, sportsmanship, drama, incredible skill and even the odd slice of luck," she said.