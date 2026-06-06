Gill races to 1,000 Test runs as captain, second only to Gavaskar’s record pace
Shubman Gill reached the milestone of 1,000 Test runs as captain, becoming the 11th Indian skipper to achieve the feat during the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Gill reached the landmark in just his 15th innings, making him the second-fastest Indian captain to the milestone, behind Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved it in 14 innings. He also became the quickest Indian skipper to reach 1,000 runs in terms of time, doing so in 351 days.
In the list of most Test centuries as India captain, Virat Kohli leads with 20 hundreds, followed by Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), Sachin Tendulkar (7), and Shubman Gill, who now has six centuries in just 15 innings.
In terms of most Test hundreds as an opener for India, Sunil Gavaskar tops the chart with 33 centuries, followed by Virender Sehwag with 22. Murali Vijay has 12 hundreds, while KL Rahul holds 11.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played his 50th Test match. Among Indian wicketkeepers, only MS Dhoni (90) and Syed Kirmani (88) have played more Tests.
India ended Day 1 in a commanding position at 368 for 3 in 85 overs, with Shubman Gill unbeaten on 103 and KL Rahul scoring a century. Pant contributed a fluent 50, helping India control the Afghan bowling attack.
Mohammad Saleem Safi picked up two wickets, while Ziaur Rahman Sharifi claimed one.
After opting to bat, India were off to a solid start through KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal was dismissed for 24, bringing Sai Sudharsan to the crease.
Rahul and Sudharsan added 55 runs before lunch, with India reaching 96 for 1.
Rahul and Gill added 113 runs in the second session, taking India to 209 for 2. Rahul reached his 21st Test fifty, while Sudharsan made 81 before being dismissed by Safi.
Gill remained unbeaten and anchored the innings as India built steadily.
Rahul reached his 12th Test century off 164 balls but was dismissed on the very next delivery. Gill and Pant then stabilised the innings, with Pant striking three sixes in a dominant passage of play.
Gill reached his century in the 83rd over—his 11th Test hundred and sixth as captain—before Pant brought up his half-century in the final over of the day.
India 368/3 (Shubman Gill 103*, KL Rahul 100; Mohammad Saleem Safi 2/67) vs Afghanistan.