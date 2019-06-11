Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat to the crowd as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the World Cup against Australia. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Team India suffered a setback on Tuesday as opener Shikhar Dhawan is doubtful for the remaining part of the 2019 World Cup with a fractured thumb. Dhawan was hit by a ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile during his brilliant century against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. He was in pain but continued to bat with a tapped thumb. During the Australia innings, it was Ravindra Jadeja who took the field for Dhawan. But sources say that he will remain with the team for the World Cup despite incurring a thumb injury.

Sources in the know of developments said that it didn't look very rosy after the swelling refused to subside. "Patrick Farhart has done the initial treatment and Dhawan had iced the thumb for quite a bit, but the swelling just didn't subside and that is when we decided that this needed a scan," the source said.

Shikhar Dhawan receives treatment after getting injured during the match against Australia. Image Credit: Reuters

Going into the game against Australia at The Oval, Dhawan didn't have the best of starts to this year's World Cup, but back at his favourite hunting ground, the opener looked in fine spirit as he hit his first hundred of the tournament.