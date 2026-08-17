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Saud Shakeel backs Pakistan spinners to thrive in England heat

Men in Green will face the hosts in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds from August 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Bowler Sajid Khan (R) of Pakistan walks off the pitch with temmates at stumps on the third day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 4, 2026.
Bowler Sajid Khan (R) of Pakistan walks off the pitch with temmates at stumps on the third day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 4, 2026.
AFP-RANDY BROOKS

Pakistan will look to make the most of the summer conditions in England when they face the hosts in the first Test of their three-match ICC World Test Championship series at Headingley in Leeds from August 19.

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel believes the hot weather could work in favour of his team’s spinners, with dry pitches potentially offering increasing assistance as the Test progresses.

“I think the way the summer is here in England, the pitches might become quite dry and bring spin into it,” Shakeel said, as quoted by the ICC.

“In the (recent) New Zealand series here, in the last Test the ball was spinning plenty,” he added.

Pakistan head into the series with plenty of confidence after securing an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain earlier this month, followed by a seven-wicket win over a Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham.

Shakeel played a starring role in the latter victory, scoring an unbeaten century, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman claimed a five-wicket haul to continue the impressive form he showed against the West Indies.

Pakistan have several spin options in their squad, including Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman. Shakeel is unsure exactly how the Headingley surface will behave, but believes England’s recent hot summer could make the conditions increasingly favourable for spin.

The Headingley Test will be Shakeel’s first in England, although he has previous county experience after representing Yorkshire in the 2023 County Championship. He scored 71 runs across five innings during that stint.

England, meanwhile, begin a new era under captain Joe Root and head coach Stephen Fleming following Ben Stokes’ retirement and Brendon McCullum’s departure after the Test series defeat to New Zealand.

'Every Test challenging'

Shakeel, however, insists Pakistan will focus on adapting to the circumstances rather than worrying about England’s approach.

“Every Test is challenging. Test cricket brings a new challenge every day. This is no different, and we are trying to make sure we give the best account of ourselves here,” he said.

“We are not thinking of the series in terms of Bazball. You should play according to the conditions and requirements. On this ground, the outfield is very fast, and that might suit attacking shot play.

“But we are not going to change our playing style just because of how the opposition are playing. We aim to play the way we think is the best way to play,” he added.

With inputs from ANI

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