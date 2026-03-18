Sanath Jayasuriya has been fasting during Ramadan since his younger days

Former Sri Lankan opener recently stepped down from his position as Sri Lanka head coach
Dubai: Many fans may not know this, but former Sri Lankan swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya has quietly observed a unique Ramadan tradition for years.
Though a Buddhist, Jayasuriya shared that since his school days he has fasted for a day during Ramadan to experience the spirit of Ramadan alongside his Muslim friends — a practice he has continued ever since.
Recently, videos of him breaking his fast with friends went viral online. Sharing the moment, the 56-year-old wrote: “Fasted with my friends today during Ramadan… a practice I’ve followed since my playing days, and the tradition continues.”
Fans were quick to appreciate the gesture. One commented, “Sports have always brought people together, and legends like Jayasuriya show this beautifully even off the field. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family — may this month bring peace and happiness to all.”
Another wrote, “One of the greatest cricketers of all time, and here he proves what a great person he is too.”
A longtime admirer added, “Jayasuriya, you are a living legend. I’ve followed you since your playing days — your aggressive yet classy batting defined my childhood. You always win our hearts, both on and off the field.”
Jayasuriya recently stepped down from his position as the Sri Lanka head coach following the team’s narrow five-run defeat to Pakistan in their final Super Eights fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka, who were co-hosts of the tournament, had already been eliminated from semi-final contention and were unable to close their campaign with a victory.
Jayasuriya revealed that the decision had been on his mind for some time and that he had indicated during the England series earlier this year that he did not intend to continue long-term.
“I thought I should give that title to someone else. That’s why I mentioned two months ago during the England series that I have no plans staying here. So, I said that after taking that decision. I thought from the World Cup, I would be able to leave here as the coach in a good note. I couldn’t do that as much as I thought. I feel sorry about that,” the former Sri Lankan cricketer said as quoted by the ICC website.
“My contract ends in June. I have not given my official decision or anything to Sri Lanka Cricket. I have to go and discuss with them. Have to talk about what do I have to do,” he added.
Sri Lanka named Gary Kirsten as his replacement. The former South African international has been appointed for a two-year period starting April 15.