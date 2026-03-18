Sanath Jayasuriya has been fasting during Ramadan since his younger days

Fans were quick to appreciate the gesture. One commented, “Sports have always brought people together, and legends like Jayasuriya show this beautifully even off the field. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family — may this month bring peace and happiness to all.”

“My contract ends in June. I have not given my official decision or anything to Sri Lanka Cricket. I have to go and discuss with them. Have to talk about what do I have to do,” he added.

“I thought I should give that title to someone else. That’s why I mentioned two months ago during the England series that I have no plans staying here. So, I said that after taking that decision. I thought from the World Cup, I would be able to leave here as the coach in a good note. I couldn’t do that as much as I thought. I feel sorry about that,” the former Sri Lankan cricketer said as quoted by the ICC website.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.