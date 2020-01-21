No Pandya for Men In Blue in ODIs against Black Caps

Sanju Samson

Mumbai: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson replaced injured opener Shikhar Dhawan for India’s five-T20 series in New Zealand starting January 24, while Prithvi Shaw found a place in the ODI squad which was announced on Tuesday.

Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised to rest. He will start his rehab in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), a BCCI statement said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20 series. Prithvi Shaw has replaced the opener for the three-match ODI series that will begin on February 5.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was not named in the ODI squad. He is likely to be back for the series against South Africa in March.

Pandya is set to head to the NCA and start his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of NCA head Rahul Dravid and his team of trainers.

India’s T20 squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

India’s ODI squad