London: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, alongside retired South Africa pacer Allan Donald and former Australia woman fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in One Day Internationals, both of which remain records. He is the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. “It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit,” said the 46-year-old at the induction ceremony, which took place on Thursday.

Donald, known as the ‘White Lightening’, was arguably Proteas’ fastest bowler ever and finished with 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets. He is one of the players credited with South Africa’s success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991.

Speaking to the ICC after the ceremony, Donald said, “The biggest shock when you open an email like that — it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can’t take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour.”

“It all immediately takes you back to where you started. The reflection is of such a nature that everything that you have done in your career since you were a little boy starts to creep into your head. There are so many people to thank who have influenced my life — as mentors, as coaches,” Donald said speaking about the people who helped shape his career.

“If I start with Free State cricket back in the day, then the legendary Hansie Cronje’s dad Ewie Cronje, helped me through school and college cricket and then there was my uncle Des Donald who was very hard on me. Bob Woolmer was a mentor, we clicked in international cricket and he showed me the road to success,” the former paceman said.

Fitzpatrick, the eighth woman to win the award, was the fastest bowler in women’s cricket for a period of 16 years, ending her career with 180 wickets in 109 matches, a record then. She helped Australia win two Women’s World Cups and finished with 60 wickets in 13 Tests.