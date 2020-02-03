He has been ruled out of the series after suffering an injury during the fifth T20 match

New Delhi: India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ODIs and Test series against New Zealand after suffering a calf injury while batting in the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management confirmed the same. "Yes, he has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series after suffering the injury during the fifth game last night," the source said.

Rohit's injury will in all probability open the doors for KL Rahul's return to the Test team. Considering that Rahul was the Man of the Series in the T20Is and has had a good run in ODIs as well in recent times, he could be the choice when the selectors look to pick the Test squad.

Another player who could be in the fray is Prithvi Shaw as the batsman has already been named in the ODI team as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement after proving his form in the 'A' matches against New Zealand 'A'. If Shaw does manage to get a game and scores runs, he could well be drafted into the Test team to give Mayank Agarwal company at the top.

Coming into the T20I series, skipper Virat Kohli had spoken about how the players have literally started landing at stadiums and playing games without any break and stand-in captain Rahul echoed the sentiments after the win on Sunday.

"Every month we have been playing so many games. It is hard on the body so we have been working hard, to stay mentally and physically fit to keep putting up performances like this," Rahul told reporters after India's seven-run win over New Zealand in the fifth T20I in Mount Maunganui.