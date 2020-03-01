Rohit Sharma is in Madrid at the invitation of La Liga, which had signed him up as the brand ambassador of the Spanish league late last year. Image Credit: PTI

Madrid: India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma is in Madrid with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira for the much awaited match between Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Rohit, who is the brand ambassador for La Liga in India, has said in the past that he is an ardent supporters of Real Madrid.

“So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow

@LaLigaEN (sic.),” Rohit tweeted with a photo of him posing in the streets of the Spanish capital.

La Liga’s English twitter handle replied to Rohit saying, “Enjoy hitman!”