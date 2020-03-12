The decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action

Sri Lanka Cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates the dismissal of Mark Gfrogrove during a Road Safety World Series 2020 match between Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The remaining matches of the ongoing Unacademy Road Safety World Series will be held behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the league also said that the third leg of the series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, will now be relocated to the DYP Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final.

As per the original schedule, apart from four Pune games now called off, two ties were to be staged at the DYP stadium, including the final on March 22.

"This decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the players, staff and spectators," said the organisers.

South Africa Legends are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka Legends on Friday.

"All stake holders agreed that they will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities as they understand that it is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and they remain realistic and flexible in their approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course," said the statement.