New Delhi: The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's health, who met with a terrible accident a day back, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

Sharma said that Pant might be airlifted to the national capital for further surgery as he suffered multiple injuries in the car crash.

Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Talking to ANI, Sharma said: "A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.