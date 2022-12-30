New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident early in the morning, is out of danger and undergoing treatment, informed Dr Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital, Dehradun in a statement on Friday.

He added that Pant was under observation and the injuries in his leg and back were being treated.

Dr Yagnik also said that Pant did not suffer from any serious injuries and was conscious.

Charred remains of Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car are seen after it met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border Image Credit: ANI

The Indian cricketer's car met with an accident on Friday morning, near Mohammadpur Jat under Kotwali Mangalore area in Uttarakhand, when he was on his way to his native place Roorkee.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about his health from the officials and instructed them to arrange for Pant's proper treatment.

Two cuts on forehead, ligament tear

Rishabh Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurting right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in the state of Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," said Shah.

Cricketer dozed off while driving, says Haridwar Police

olice personnel at the site where Cricketer Rishabh Pant's vehicle met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border Image Credit: ANI

Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee that caused his car to collide with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand, police said.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) the mishap took place while the cricketer was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, and his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.