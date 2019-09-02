Roston Chase (R) of West Indies hits 4 as Rishabh Pant (L) of India look on during day 2 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on August 23, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Kingston, Jamaica: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has gone past former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian stumper to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals in Test cricket.

Playing in his 11th Test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park, Pant on Sunday claimed his 50th victim when he took an easy catch to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite off the bowling of Ishant Sharma with the hosts chasing an improbable 468 for victory in the second Test of the two-match series.

Dhoni took 15 Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals.