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Remember Australia's 'duplicate Ashwin'? He now dreams of playing for India

Mahesh Pithiya reaches 100 first-class wickets

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Remember Mahesh Pithiya? The Indian spinner Australia brought into their practice sessions during the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy because his bowling action resembled Ravichandran Ashwin's?

Three years later, the man once labelled 'duplicate Ashwin' is making a name for himself.

Playing for Baroda, Pithiya reached 100 first class wickets in just 25 matches, achieving the milestone during his team's innings victory over Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

The off spinner claimed nine wickets in the match, including five in the first innings, helping Baroda secure a convincing victory.

From tea stall to cricketing dreams

Pithiya's journey has been anything but easy. Growing up in Junagadh, Gujarat, he even worked at a tea stall before pursuing cricket professionally.

His unusual resemblance to Ashwin's bowling action attracted Australia's attention in 2023. The visiting team recruited him as a net bowler to prepare for facing the Indian spin legend.

But Pithiya now wants to move beyond that identity.

According to The Indian Express, he has claimed 95 wickets since the 2023/24 season, the second highest tally among off spinners during that period, behind Jalaj Saxena. He also has eight five wicket hauls.

Pithiya's ambition is clear. Having once helped Australia prepare to face India, he now dreams of wearing the Indian jersey and bowling against the Australians himself.

And with 100 first class wickets already behind him, he is making a compelling case through his performances.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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