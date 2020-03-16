India's Ravichandran Ashwin Image Credit: AFP

Chennai: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left disappointed with the way Chennai people have been handling themselves in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing has been recommended by the health agencies in light of coronavirus pandemic which has taken the entire world by storm. However, Ashwin is convinced that the people in the Tamil Nadu capital are not practising the drill as they either believe summer will curtail the coronavirus or they have faith that nothing will happen to them.

“Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” Ashwin tweeted on Sunday.