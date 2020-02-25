Rajasthan Royals could be playing in Guwahati Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear the petition filed against Rajasthan Royals’ decision to host two IPL games in Guwahati on March 17, the franchise has decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what could turn out to be their second home ground.

Sources said that the Royals will train from February 27 to 29 in Guwahati with Robin Uthappa being one of the big names who will be a part of the training sessions which will be overseen by Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

“The boys will train from Thursday to Saturday with Uthappa definitely being a part of the camp. Some other big domestic names might be there, but it also depends on how they are placed with their Ranji Trophy teams which will be battling it out in the semi-finals. The whole idea is to get a hang of conditions because if we get the clearance from the court, it will be our second home ground,” the source said.

The BCCI has backed the Royals and made it clear that they have not broken any rules in requesting for a second home venue. Royals play Chennai Super Kings away on April 2 and are scheduled to play in either Jaipur or Guwahati on April 5 against Delhi Capitals, according to the IPL fixtures released a few days back.