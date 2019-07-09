Rahul Dravid | Former cricketer Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Former India captain and junior India coach Rahul Dravid was on Monday named the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA,” the BCCI statement said.

“Dravid will also work closely with the national men’s and women’s head coaches and other cricket coaches for the developmental teams, including India A, India U-19 and India U-23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives.

“He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men’s and women’s head coaches,”

Dravid, who has signed a two-year contract, will no longer travel with India A and U-19 teams.