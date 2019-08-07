Dravid had been sent a notice by Jain and has two weeks to reply, says the functionary

New Delhi: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has been sent a notice by BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain after the latter received a complain from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. Gupta had earlier complained against Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI functionary confirmed the development and said that Gupta in his complaint has claimed that Dravid is the NCA Director as also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"Yes, Dravid had been sent a notice by Jain last week and has two weeks to reply to the notice," the functionary said.

But it is also believed that Dravid and India Cements are had mutually decided to suspend their association till Dravid works as head at the NCA.

It is this very conflict issue that has seen former players refusing to apply for the posts at the NCA as the current conflict of interest clause in the new BCCI constitution almost makes it impossible for former players to get into the system.