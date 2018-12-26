Melbourne: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was formally inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Ponting received his commemorative cap from compatriot ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Glenn McGrath during the tea break on the opening day of the third Test against India here. “It’s an incredible feeling, I think for it to happen here at the MCG is what makes the whole thing a little bit more special. I found out today I am one of 25 Australians to be inducted. When you play one Test for Australia, you join a very elite group of players but now to be part of the ICC Hall of Fame, you join an even more elite group of cricketers, so it’s a pretty special day today,” Ponting said.