Antigua: West Indies have appointed Trevor Penney as the new men’s assistant coach on a two-year contract. Penney’s area of expertise is fielding, and he will work with the team for the white-ball formats (ODIs and T20s).
The 51-year-old will join the West Indies team on January 2 as they start preparations for the upcoming home series against Ireland where the two teams will face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 7 to 19.
“I’m thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons. I’ve been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like ‘home away from home’ for me being involved in the CPL,” Penney said.