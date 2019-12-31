Trevor Penney Image Credit: AFP

Antigua: West Indies have appointed Trevor Penney as the new men’s assistant coach on a two-year contract. Penney’s area of expertise is fielding, and he will work with the team for the white-ball formats (ODIs and T20s).

The 51-year-old will join the West Indies team on January 2 as they start preparations for the upcoming home series against Ireland where the two teams will face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 7 to 19.