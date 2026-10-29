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Pakistan legend Waqar Younis questions Jasprit Bumrah’s Test credentials

India's Bumrah praised for pressure moments, but Test record sparks discussion

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis (left) believes India pacer Jasprit Bumrah still has more to prove in Test cricket, despite his impressive record across formats.
Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis (left) believes India pacer Jasprit Bumrah still has more to prove in Test cricket, despite his impressive record across formats.
AFP / Gulf News

Dubai: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes Jasprit Bumrah remains the standout fast bowler in modern-day white-ball cricket but says the India pacer still has more to prove in Test cricket before being considered among the all-time greats.

Bumrah has taken 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 19.7, but Waqar believes his relatively limited appearances in the longest format make comparisons with other leading fast bowlers difficult.

“There’s no modern-day bowler of the same caliber as Bumrah with the white ball. Leave out Test cricket. He still has a lot to prove in Tests; he hasn’t played as much,” Waqar said on the Shubhankar Mishra podcast.

He also pointed to Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with England’s leading bowlers, when discussing the competition in Test cricket.

However, Waqar praised Bumrah’s ability to deliver under pressure in one-day internationals and T20 cricket, saying his impact in crucial moments sets him apart.

Bumrah’s Test record, meanwhile, includes several significant milestones. He became the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 50 Test wickets, doing so in his 11th match, before reaching 100 wickets in 24 Tests. He also became only the third Indian bowler to claim a Test hat-trick in 2019.

Bumrah was named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 and took 32 wickets during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He has also claimed 51 wickets in 11 Tests in England.

Waqar recalls Bumrah’s impact against Pakistan

Waqar singled out Bumrah’s match-winning contribution against Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York as an example of his ability to change a game.

Pakistan were well placed at 80-3 after 14 overs, needing 40 runs from the final six overs to chase India’s target of 120. Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, triggering a collapse as India secured a six-run victory.

“Pakistan had no business losing in New York. The required rate was well under control. That over in which Bumrah dismissed Rizwan proved to be the difference,” Waqar said.

The India pacer’s workload management and injury history have limited his Test appearances, but his performances across formats continue to underline his importance to the national team.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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