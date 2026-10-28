Mohammad Hafeez questions Pakistan U19 Asia Cup squad

Former captain urges focus on nurturing future cricket talent
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has sparked a discussion about youth cricket development after reacting to the announcement of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Under 19 Asia Cup in Oman.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 15 member squad on Tuesday, October 27, with Farhan Yousuf named captain.
However, Hafeez's response on X the following morning appeared to raise a broader question about how Pakistan identifies and develops young cricketers.
“U-19 cricket is a development phase for age group cricketers,” Hafeez wrote.
He pointed out that almost 400 players participate in regional Under 19 tournaments every year and questioned the limited opportunities available to emerging talent.
“Selecting developed players again & again just for a win can dent the hopes for many aspiring cricketers future,” he added.
Despite expressing his concerns, Hafeez ended his message by wishing Pakistan cricket well.
His comments suggest that he believes youth cricket should focus on developing future international players rather than simply prioritising immediate results.
Importantly, Hafeez did not name any individual player or directly accuse the selectors of wrongdoing.
There is an interesting detail in Pakistan's squad selection.
Of the 15 players selected for the Asia Cup, 13 were part of the team that defeated England 3 to 1 in a four match Youth ODI series in September.
Only Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan were not involved in that series.
That continuity provides important context to Hafeez's argument about giving more young players opportunities.
Interestingly, this is not the first time Hafeez has spoken about the development of young cricketers.
In September, he welcomed the PCB's decision to introduce central contracts for Under 19 players but urged the board to provide financial support and professional opportunities to players across all 18 regional teams.
His latest comments appear to reflect the same concern about creating opportunities for a wider pool of talent.
Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating India by 191 runs in the final of the previous edition at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
The team will begin its title defence against the UAE on November 6 before facing India on November 8 and Nepal on November 10.
The semi finals are scheduled for November 12, with the final taking place on November 14.
For Hafeez, however, the bigger question appears to be whether Pakistan's youth cricket system is preparing enough players for the future, rather than simply producing tournament victories.