Lahore: After news of Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali's marriage to an Indian girl surfaced, all-rounder Imad Wasim is all set to tie the knot with a London-based girl later this month.

Imad is getting hitched to London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony to be held in Islamabad on August 26, The Dawn reported.

The couple, who had first met in London, have decided to get married and the families are busy with the wedding preparations.

"I will get a week's break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches," Imad, who is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast, said.