Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and owners of six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have decided to host the 2020 edition of the tournament in Pakistan.

According to a news report, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani held a meeting with the owners of the six franchises to discuss the development.

The owners of the franchises have expressed their concern over foreign players’ availability if the competition is completely scheduled in the country.

The tournament was primarily held in the UAE this season with eight matches being played in Pakistan. Quite a few foreign players stayed away from those games over security fears, but PCB and the franchises will look to work in tandem to convince foreign players of the safety standards put in place for the T20 event.