Ranchi: After being away from cricket for a while, MS Dhoni was out here drawing eyeballs in his new car - a one-of-its-kind Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The decorated former India captain was seen taking the Jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV and a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the new car and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"

The car is reportedly priced between 8-9 million rupees in India.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage, beside several other bikes.