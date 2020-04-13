Wasim Akram Image Credit: Twitter

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has a question for his fans. Whether he should sport a moustache or not. The legendary fast bowler, who has rarely been seen with moustache before, posted a picture of him sporting facial hair on his social media handles.

"Moustache or no moustache? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose Grinning face#isolationcreation .Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi ..." Akram said in a tweet with two photos. In one, he is seen with a moustache and in another, he does not have facial hair.

Former captain and his fellow teammate, allrounder Shahid Afridi replied, saying moustache or not Akram will always remain a champion.

"Moustache or no moustache you are and will remain a champion (mooch ho ya na ho aap star hee hain)!! Good to see you sweating it out, stay blessed :)" Afridi said.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events across the globe either being suspended or cancelled.

Akram had recently said that Pakistan is Brazil of cricket because of raw talent.