England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot during the match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Dhaka Dynamites have roped in England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“We have signed Morgan for the upcoming edition of BPL considering his vast experience in shorter format cricket,” Dynamites chief executive Obaid Nizam told Cricbuzz on Sunday. “We are expecting him to be available for the whole season.”

Morgan, who led England to their maiden men’s World Cup title, will be playing alongside Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who led the franchise to their only title in 2016.

“We have to think about it (captaincy) because you know we have Shakib with us and he is leading the side for quite some time,” Nizam said.

Dhaka Dynamites have failed to clinch the title in the last two editions under Shakib despite reaching the finals.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Kings has roped in South African allrounder J.P. Duminy for the league.

“Rajshahi Kings are proud to announce that South African all-rounder JP Duminy is a King now,” the franchise posted on their Facebook page while announcing the signing.

“Duminy: an elegant left handed batsman, a useful spinner and a sharp fielder, has served South Africa for more than 14 years. He has a vast experience in franchise cricket and already led PSL team Islamabad United to their second title in 2018,” the post added.

Duminy recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from domestic cricket earlier this year, had expressed his desire to continue playing T20 cricket for South Africa and also participate in leagues around the world.