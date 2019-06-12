Razzaq blamed the then PCB regime for bringing bad name to the sport in the country

Abdul Razzaq (left) and Shahid Afridi Image Credit: Reuters

Karachi: It was only after Pakistan ODI skipper Shahid Afridi slapped Mohammad Amir that the pacer confessed to spot-fixing while Salman Butt was involved in corruption much before Pakistans infamous tour of England in 2010, claimed former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

"He (Afridi) told me to leave the room but after a while I heard the sound of a slap and then Amir told the whole truth," Razzaq told GNN news channel.

Razzaq blamed the then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regime for bringing bad name to the sport in the country.

"I thought instead of going to the ICC to prove its efficiency, the PCB should have instead directly taken the three players to task despite their denials and sent them back home on some pretext. They should have banned them for a year or so. In the end by not doing this, the PCB spoilt the image of Pakistan cricket worldwide."

In 2011, Butt, Amir and Muhammad Asif were banned for a minimum of five years by the ICC's anti-corruption tribunal after they were first suspended in September 2010 for their role in match-fixing.

All three have now returned to playing after completing their five-year suspensions.

Among them, Amir is currently representing Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

Razzaq also revealed that Butt was playing dot balls on purpose, much before the scandal broke out in England.

"I shared my concerns with Afridi but he said it is just my Waham (misconception) and nothing is wrong. But when I was batting with Salman Butt during a match of the World T20 in West Indies, I was convinced he was letting down the team.