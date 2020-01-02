Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath Image Credit: GN Archive

Sydney: Australia great Glenn McGrath on Thursday backed the tradition of five-day Tests as the recent discussions around four-day matches have now become a talking point in the cricketing world.

The debate around four-day Test cricket has reignited after it came to the fore that the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee is likely to consider four-dayers as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

McGrath, who featured in 124 Tests for his nation, said: “I’m very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is.”

“To me five days is very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days it’s played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is.”

Earlier, Australia star off-spinner Nathan Lyon had also put his weight behind five-day Tests and said: “You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I’ve been part of, they go down to the last day.”

Lyon also said that scrapping five-day Tests would be a “ridiculous” idea.