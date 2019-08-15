Brendon McCullum Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Indian Premier League outfit Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named former player Brendon McCullum as their head coach after the franchise decided to part ways with Jacques Kallis following a dismal show in the 2019 season.

KKR wrote on Twitter: “The announcement you all have been waiting for! Put your hands together and welcome @Bazmccullum, our new Head Coach.”

McCullum added: “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & (Caribbean sister outfit) TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the success both franchises have enjoyed,” he said.

McCullum had recently said that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket following the conclusion of his campaign in the ongoing Global T20 Canada. He had retired from international cricket in 2016 but continued playing in T20 Leagues around the world.