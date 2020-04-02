Mohammad Hafeez has named Saeed Anwar, former Pakistan opener, among his top five all-time favourite batsmen. Image Credit: Facebook/PSL

Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez named his top five batsmen of all time in an interactive session on Twitter.

Hafeez named West Indies and Indian batting greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli, former South Afican captain AB de Villiers and former Pakistan batting stalwart Saeed Anwar among batsmen that were the best according to him.

Kohli is the only one in the list who is still playing international cricket. Like Hafeez, Kohli also is now at home with the cricket calendar having come to a hault due to coronavirus.

Hafeez was playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was suspended due to coronavirus. He said earlier in the year that he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the 2020 T20 World Cup later in the year.