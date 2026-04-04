Kohli responds to viral RCB “fifth overseas player” joke about him

Kohli laughs off ‘fifth overseas’ tag as he powers RCB’s title defence opener
Virat Kohli began his IPL 2026 campaign with a laugh and a reminder of why he still sets the standard.
In a playful chat with Danish Sait’s ‘Mr Nags’, Kohli was teased about being RCB’s “fifth overseas player” this season. The joke stems from his recent lifestyle, but Kohli handled it in his usual style. “Why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?” he said, brushing it off with a smile.
The joke started because Kohli now spends a lot of time in London with his family and comes back to India mainly for matches and other work.
After retiring from Test cricket in May 2025, Kohli chose a quieter life away from constant public attention and shifted base to London with his family. Since then, he has largely travelled back only for cricketing commitments.
Of course, IPL rules are clear. Teams can only field four overseas players in the playing XI. Kohli, despite the jokes, remains very much at the heart of RCB.
Kohli delivered a match winning 69 not out off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a strong start in their title defence. It was a classic knock, calm under pressure, sharp in execution and full of intent.
Beyond the numbers, there is a sense of freedom in his game now. Kohli himself has spoken about the emotional release of finally winning the IPL title last season after years of near misses. That long wait had weighed heavily, and lifting the trophy felt like closure.
“I had heard the saying about a monkey off the back,” he said, reflecting on that moment. For him, it was not just a win, it was validation.
With a lighter mindset and a fresh start, Kohli looks settled and hungry again. The jokes may continue, but if this innings is anything to go by, he is ready to answer them where it matters most.