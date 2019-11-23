Ishant Sharma makes merry again as Bangladesh look out of sorts

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in unstoppable form on way to his 27th Test century at the Eden Gardens today. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: A sparkling century by Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma’s four wickets put India on the cusp of a big win over Bangladesh on just the second day of their maiden day-night Test on Saturday.

The tourists were 152 for six at stumps in their second innings, still needing 89 runs to avoid an innings defeat in India’s pink ball Test debut in Kolkata.

Kohli made 136 as India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, declared their innings on 347 for nine and then Ishant rattled the Bangladesh batting.

Ishant struck early to leave Bangladesh tottering at 13 for four before Mushfiqur Rahim made an unbeaten 59 to take the five-day match to day three.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with what seemed a hamstring strain, put on 69 runs for the fifth wicket to offer some resistence against a persistent Indian pace attack.

Mushfiqur stayed on to complete his second half-century of the series with concussion substitute Taijul Hasan losing his wicket for 11 to paceman Umesh Yadav and umpires called for end of play.

Mushfiqur survived two leg before wicket decisions that went against him but he successfully reviewed both the calls in his favour.

Ishant trapped Shadman Islam lbw for nought and then claimed skipper Mominul Haque for a second zero in the same match.

The pace spearhead, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, bowled at a lively pace as one of his rising deliveries hit Mohammad Mithun on the helmet but the batsman went on to complete his innings.

Bangladesh were forced to take two concussion substitutes in Mehidy Hasan and Taijul for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan who were hit on the helmet by Shami on day one.

Earlier, Kohli aced the pink ball Test as he completed his 27th century before falling to a stunning catch by Taijul. Kohli got to the landmark, his 70th international ton and 20th as captain, by tucking Taijul Islam for two runs past square leg - becoming the first Indian batsman to reach three figures in a day-night Test.

Left-arm spinner Taijul made it count with a wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 51 and then took a diving catch at fine leg to send back Kohli off paceman Ebadat Hossain.

India lost a few quick wickets, but Wriddhiman Saha and Shami knocked a few boundaries and a six by the last man in pulverised the Bangladesh bowlers. Pacemen Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadat took three wickets each.

Kohli stood out with his prolific scoring as he put on crucial partnerships including a 99-run stand with overnight partner Rahane.

The star batsman smashed fast bowler Abu Jayed for four straight boundaries in one over before finishing with 18 fours in his 194-ball stay.

Scorecard

Bangladesh (1st innings) 106 all out

India (1st innings)

V. Kohli c Islam b Hossain 136

A. Rahane c Hossain b Islam 51

R. Jadeja b Jayed 12

W. Saha Not Out 17

R. Ashwin lbw Al-Amin Hossain 9

U. Yadav c Shadman Islam b Abu Jayed 0

I. Sharma lbw Al-Amin Hossain 0

M. Shami Not Out 10

Extras 12b 2lb 0nb 0pen 8w 22

Total (89.4 overs) 347 decl

Fall of Wickets : 4-236 Rahane, 5-289 Jadeja, 6-308 Kohli, 7-329 Ashwin, 8-330 Yadav, 9-331 Sharma

Bowling: Hossain 22.4 3 85 3; Jayed 21 6 77 2; Ebadat Hossain 21 3 91 3; Taijul Islam 25 2 80 1.

Bangladesh (2nd innings)

S. Islam lbw Ishant Sharma 0

I. Kayes c Kohli b Ishant Sharma 5

M. Haque c Saha b Ishant Sharma 0

M. Mithun c Shami b Yadav 6

M. Rahim Not Out 59

Mahmudullah Retired Hurt 39

M. Hasan c Kohli b Ishant Sharma 15

T. Islam c Rahane b Yadav 10

Extras 8b 5lb 0nb 0pen 5w 18

Total (32.3 overs) 152-6

Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Anik, 2-2 Haque, 3-9 Ali, 4-13 Kayes, 5-133 Miraz, 6-152 Islam.