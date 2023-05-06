New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a youth in connection with a case, involving stalking and harassment, registered by the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Nitish Rana, said an official on Saturday.

The case, lodged at the Kirti Nagar Police Station, pertains to an incident where two youths attempted to follow the cricketer's wife during her journey to Model Town.

The incident is reported to have occurred on May 4.

After the incident, Saachi Marwah, the wife of Nitish Rana also expressed her dismay at the lack of assistance from the Delhi Police. According to Saachi, the perpetrators began stalking her car on a two-wheeler while she was returning home from work. To her astonishment, they proceeded to purposefully collide with her vehicle for no apparent reason.

In her attempt to report the incident to the Delhi Police, Saachi claims that she did not receive the support that she had expected. Despite being on the phone with the police and seeking to file a complaint, she was allegedly advised to let the matter go since she had already reached home safely. The police officers further instructed her to take note of the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurred in the future.

Expressing her frustration and anger, Saachi took to Instagram to share her experience.

In her post, she wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I'll take their phone numbers also!"