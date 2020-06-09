An injury was found on the back of Thampi's head

Police personnel in Kochi, Monday, April 20, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the demise of former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi.

Speaking to IANS, Investigation Officer K.R. Biju said the action came after the post-mortem report said an injury was found on the back of Thampi's head.

"We are probing if the injury was caused due to a fall or otherwise. The body was found yesterday (Monday) at his house near here. His son was also in the house but he says when he came to check his father was sleeping and he had left," said Biju.

Thampi, 64, was found dead on Monday morning after his tenants complained of foul smell emanating from the ground floor where he lived.

Thampi retired from the State Bank of Travancore and was appointed on contract basis with the Audit Department of the State Bank of India.

Two years back, his wife had died and he remained upset over the personal loss.