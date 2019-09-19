'You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success', Afridi tweeted

A combination photo showing Virat Kohli, left, and Shahid Afridi Image Credit: Agencies

New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has praised India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli and has urged him to keep entertaining the fans across the world.

Kohli on Wednesday became the leading run-getter in T20Is as he led the Men in Blue to a commanding seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second game of the three-match series in Mohali.

The Indian skipper scored 72* off just 52 balls and smashed four fours and three sixes during the course of his sensational knock.

"Congratulations Virat Kohli. You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world," Afridi tweeted.